Thursday, May 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP govt mulls cut in BRT subsidy

APP
May 04, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR     -    Following reservations shown by the office-bearers of the caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government and in the wake of financial issues faced by the province, a reduction in the subsidy provided for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) was being considered.

Official sources on Wednesday said that scrutiny of BRT employees inducted from other districts was also being carried out. The sources said a subsidy of Rs3 billion was being provided to this project on an annual basis, however due to financial issues of the province, a reduction in this subsidy was being considered.

The official sources said that a reduction of Rs one billion was being mulled in the BRT subsidy that would cause an increase in BRT fares and abolishment of additional staff services. The sources said that hundreds of inductions were made in BRT during the past KP government while 55 BRT vehicles were still nonoperational. Despite an expenditure of hefty Rs92 billion on the BRT project, the sources said, the construction of three BRT commercial plazas was yet to be completed.

Uzbek envoy calls on Amir Muqam

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1683081182.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023