KP police pip terrorist involved in 2009's Sri Lankan cricket team attack

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police on Thursday pipped Iqbal alias Bali Khiara, a TTP leader involved in multiple high-profile terrorism incidents including an attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore in 2009, in an encounter.

As per police reports, Iqbal was killed along with an accomplice in a counter-police operation after they had attacked the police near Fatah Mor. Iqbal had been a proclaimed offender in 32 cases including multiple acts of terrorism, and had a cumulative head money of Rs10.5 million.

Punjab and KP governments had fixed Rs3 million each as his head money, said the KP police.