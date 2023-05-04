Lahore court bars police from arresting Parvez Elahi till May 11

An anti-terrorism court on Thursday approved interim bail of PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi till May 11, barring police from arresting him in a case related to attack on police and interference in state affairs.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmed Buttar issued the ruling after the former chief minister’s lawyer Asim Cheema submitted his arguments. The court also ordered Mr Elahi to submit surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

A case was registered against him at the Ghalib Market for allegedly attacking the police officials and hurling petrol bombs at them.

Talking to media outside the court, the former CM said he would fight against cases, saying: “We are not afraid of it”. Lashing out at the government, he said they were defying the Constitution, adding that the PML-N was expert on lodging fake cases against opponents.

“We have only one purpose that is to uplift the country,” he said.