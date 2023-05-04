LG bye elections for 11 seats in Hyderabad to be held on May 07

HYDERABAD-The bye elections for 11 vacant seats of local bodies in Hyderabad district will be held on Sunday (May 07) for which all arrangements have been finalized. All the polling stations have been declared sensitive in all six towns across the district.

According to Election Commission sources, 55 candidates will compete for 11 vacant seats while 46689 voters will exercise their right to vote. As many as 55 candidates are in the fray for 11 seats in local government by-election in Hyderabad district scheduled for May 7. LG elections in the district were held on Jan 15 in which Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had had a thumping majority on 160 directly contested seats of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation ((HMC) after Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) had boycotted polls over flawed delimitations.

A total of 14 seats were lying vacant in the district but forms were filed for 11 seats, including five seats of chairmen/vice chairmen and six seats of general councillors. One candidate was declared winner unopposed but two seats still remained vacant.

List of final candidates had been issued for the May 7 by-polls, according to which three panels were in the fray for chairmen/vice chairmen of UC-4, three panels were fighting it out for chairman/vice chairman seats of Neerunkot Town and as many panels were contesting chairman/vice chairman of UC-18.

In Shah Latifabad Town, eight candidates would face each other for the seats of UC-18 chairman/vice chairman and nine were in the race for UC-19 chairman/vice chairman. In UC-137 of Shah Latifabad Town, three panels were in the fray.

Several candidates were in the race for general councillor seat of ward-1 and ward-3 in UC-94 of Latifabad Town, ward-4 of UC-119 of Shah Latifabad Town, ward-4 of UC-58 of Tandojam Town and ward-2 of UC-30 of Mian Sarfaraz Town.

According to district election commissioner, Yusuf Majidano, no candidate filed papers for ward-1 and 2 in UC-62 of Tandojam thus the seats remained vacant.

A PPP candidate had returned unopposed on ward-4 of UC-18 in Neroonkot Town.