LHC restrains authorities from harassing Murad Saeed

The Lahore High Court (LHC) restrained on Thursday the authorities from harassing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed.

According to the details, Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq of the LHC heard Mr Saeed's request. In the petition, Mr Saeed named the federal government and other parties.

The court sought records of all cases against Mr Saeed from the Centre and all provinces. In the application filed in court, it was said that Mr Saeed had been a former federal minister against whom cases are being registered on political grounds, and the relevant institutions are not providing the details of the cases.

On Wednesday, Mr Saeed had filed a petition with the LHC to obtain the details of the cases against him and to secure a security bond.

He requested the court to stop the proceedings of those cases and provide the details of the listed cases.