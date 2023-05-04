LHC stops ACE from arresting ex-CM Buzdar till May 4

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stopped Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab from arresting former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in undisclosed cases till May 4. Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Usman Buzdar against non-provision of details of cases registered by the ACE. The court also issued notices to the ACE authorities and sought a reply to the petition till May 4. Usman Buzdar had approached the court with a request to direct ACE authorities to provide details of all cases registered against him. He also expressed apprehension of his arrest in undisclosed cases. Meanwhile, an accountability court extended the interim bail of Usman Buzdar till May 6 in an assets beyond means inquiry initiated by National Accountability Bureau against him.