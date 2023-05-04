LHC stops ACE from arresting ex-CM Buzdar till May 4

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stopped Anti-Cor­ruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab from arresting former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in undisclosed cases till May 4. Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed the or­ders while hearing a peti­tion filed by Usman Buzdar against non-provision of de­tails of cases registered by the ACE. The court also issued no­tices to the ACE authorities and sought a reply to the pe­tition till May 4. Usman Buz­dar had approached the court with a request to direct ACE authorities to provide details of all cases registered against him. He also expressed appre­hension of his arrest in undis­closed cases. Meanwhile, an accountability court extended the interim bail of Usman Buz­dar till May 6 in an assets be­yond means inquiry initiated by National Accountability Bu­reau against him.