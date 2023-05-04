LWMC launches special cleaning operation in city

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) conducted a special cleaning operation for scrapping of roads especially in Johar Town and entry and exit points of the city. On the instruc­tions of CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din, the special cleaning opera­tion was carried out for clear­ance of open plots and manual scrapping in Johar Town. CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din said that in order to facilitate people and to provide them a clean en­vironment, major points and roads were being cleared from dust and dirt. Scraping and washing activities had been completed at the entrance and exit points of Babu Sabu, Sag­gian Bridge, Ravi Bridge and Thokar Niaz Baig whereas manual scrapping on all major roads and clearance of open plots of the city was also being ensured. He added that more than 200 workers, and 30 ve­hicles had participated in the special cleaning operation.