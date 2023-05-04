Thursday, May 04, 2023
Malik Ahmad Khan alleges conspiracy to undermine democracy through early elections in Punjab

Web Desk
6:39 PM | May 04, 2023
The Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Malik Ahmad Khan, held a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday and claimed that early elections in Punjab were part of a conspiracy to destroy Pakistan.

Mr. Khan said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was aware of the conspiracy and called for resistance against early elections in Punjab.

During the conference, Mr Khan also criticised the judiciary, stating that in the Panama case, the court acted as a superintendent, and that he was unable to understand some of the things during the case.

He further alleged that abuses were being committed in cases where those who were not responsible were being punished, and that people like Shahzad Akbar were being used against the opposition during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Mr Khan went on to claim that judges have to decide on the basis of investigation and evidence, and that the audio leak of the judge's (Saqib Nisar) son was not hidden.

PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur walks free

According to him, Saqib Nisar gave certificates of Sadiq and Amin to Imran Khan, and today his son was taking money by selling PTI tickets. He added that decisions were given under a scheme and that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for life.

The special assistant to the PM said that the decisions of many benches have left a deep impact on the country's history and that the mistakes of three judges should be rectified. He further alleged that Pakistan's politics, economy, and society were destroyed.

