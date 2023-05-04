Thursday, May 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Marvel Studios to cast Margot Robbie in ‘Fantastic Four’ franchise in pivotal role

News Desk
May 04, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LONDON-Margot Robbie might play a key role in Fantastic Four franchise backed by Marvel Studios. So far, there has been no official confirmation of the news. Reportedly, Margot will be playing the main character of Fantastic Four, Susan Storm. However, if the reports turn out to be true, then it is going to be a big deal for diehard Marvel fans. Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has begun working on Fanatastic Four. They have finally started their hunt for actors to play the superhero roles. The Barbie actor, who is already playing DC Comics character Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad franchise, has an open choice if she wants to shift between brands and wish to feature in Marvel’s much-awaited 2025 film. Margot Robbie is a globally recognized actor of the Hollywood industry. She also starred in famous movies like; No Strings Attached, Little Women and Suicide Squad. At present, she is gearing up for the release of her film Barbie that is slated to release worldwide on July 21, reports Indiatoday. 

Need for people’s courts  

Tags:

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1683081182.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023