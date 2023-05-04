Thursday, May 04, 2023
MCCI welcomes restoration of Shalimar express with new coaches, low fares

Our Staff Reporter
May 04, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    A delegation of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Wednesday visited the cantonment railway station where they appreci­ated the restoration of Lahore-Karachi Shalimar express and the Rail­ways plan to bring Zakariya express back on track that had halted op­erations due to last year’s floods. The delegation, led by MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal, witnessed the Shalimar express with new coaches and visited its different sections including the parlor car. The restora­tion met longstanding demand of MCCI and efforts of DS Multan were laudable, says MCCI president, according to a release issued by MCCI spokesman. Divisional Superintendent Railways Multan Hammad Has­san Mirza received the MCCI delegation and later they all welcomed the Shalimar express upon its arrival. Mirza said on the occasion that Zakariya express that had stopped operations due to damage caused to the track by last year’s floods would also be restored soon. Pakistan Railways restored Shalimar express from May 1, 2023, with reduced fares for a month, discounting it by 20 per cent for first fifteen days of May and 10 per cent from May 16 to 31. The Karachi bound Shalimar express, after leaving Lahore, would have stop at Raiwind, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Khan Pur, Rahim Yar Khan, Rohri, Nawab Shah, Hyderabad and Landhi before reaching Karachi. It was restored with 19 coaches including 11 economy class, 2 business class, 2 standard, a parlor car, a dining car, a brake van and a power plant coach. MCCI president thanked DS Railways Multan for inviting MCCI delegation and expressed the hope that the green line train would also be linked to Mul­tan soon. The delegation comprised MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal, Khawaja Muhammad Usman, Mian Fazal Elahi Sheikh, Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah, Suhail Tufail, Naveed Iqbal Chughtai, Sheikh Faheem Sattar and secretary General Muhammad Shafiq.

Our Staff Reporter

