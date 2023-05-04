Minister urges officials to prevent dengue outbreak

Rawalpindi-Punjab’s Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir on Wednesday urged the heads of district health departments and other civic bodies to take action to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in stagnant water after rain. The minister issued these directives during a high-level meeting of the Divisional Emergency Response Committee, which was held to review the district government’s preparations to tackle the dengue virus.

Dr Nasir highlighted that stagnant rainwater can cause the spread of dengue larvae and asked the officials to remove stagnant water from streets, roads, and indoor and outdoor household settings. He also expressed concern about the absence of heads from the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Punjab Horticultural Authority (PHA), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), and School Education Department, and issued notices to them.

During the meeting, the Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chattha, informed the minister that the surveillance teams had resolved 2629 complaints out of 2711 complaints made with various departments since January 2023. The teams covered the open water tanks and drums in under-construction buildings in Rawal Town, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, Chaklala Cantonment Board, and Potohar Town.

Moreover, the teams checked 1,104,024 houses during an indoor vector surveillance campaign, and 966 cases were found positive. Similarly, the teams visited 160,919 outdoor spots during an outdoor vector surveillance campaign from 1 to 30 April.

The minister emphasized the need for vigilance to prevent the spread of dengue larvae breeding in Rawalpindi and urged the public to prevent the accumulation of stagnant water after rain to guard against mosquito-borne diseases, including dengue fever.

He suggested that the public should change the water in vases once a week, clear the water in saucers under potted plants every week, and ensure air-conditioner drip trays are free of stagnant water. Commissioner Chattha ordered the teams to inspect all graveyards, open water tanks, under-construction buildings, and godowns to eliminate water to kill dengue larvae and update their activities on the dashboard regularly.