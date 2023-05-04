Thursday, May 04, 2023
Monkeypox screening point set up at Torkham

Ahmad Nabi
May 04, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Khyber     -    Keeping in view the menace of the Monkeypox, the health department has set up screening point at Zero Point on Pak-Afghan Torkham Border.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zafar, to check the disease at initial level, a centre has established to conduct screening of in- coming and out-going pedestrians at the crossing. A well trained health crew has been posted for the purpose, he added.

Dr Zafar said that wellequipped two isolation wards were specialised in Headquarter Hospital, Landi Kotal to facilitate the suspected patients of Monkeypox.

Following the detection of two patients of Monkeypox in Pakistan, the Director General (DG) Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through a notification nominated Police and Services Hospital and DHQ Hospital for management of suspected Monkeypox cases. He also directed the concerned officials of specified health centres to set up at least five-bed isolation ward for suspected Monkeypox cases and nominate a focal person from the concerned institution.

Uzbek envoy calls on Amir Muqam

Ahmad Nabi

