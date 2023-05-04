Monkeypox spread: WHO team visits Islamabad airport

A team from the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday visited the Islamabad International Airport to assess the measures taken by Pakistani authorities against the spread of monkeypox.

The team led by Country Head of the WHO, Dr. Mahipala, visited the airport aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of the measures taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

The WHO team also observed the medical screening process for incoming international passengers, including the screening of passengers and the protocols in place for the isolation and treatment of suspected cases. They also toured various lounges at the airport, inspecting the facilities and observing the adherence to safety protocols.

The airport manager briefed the World Health Organization team on the measures taken at the airport to deal with monkeypox and expressed confidence in the safety measures taken.

The WHO team expressed its satisfaction with the precautionary measures taken to prevent monkeypox at the Islamabad International Airport and appreciate the efforts of the management for the exceptional work.