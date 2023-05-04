MPs body to probe audio leak of ex-CJP’s son

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf yesterday formed a special committee to investi­gate the alleged audio leak of former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son, Najam Saqib.

The National Assembly Secretariat appointed Aslam Bhootani as the chairman of the commit­tee. Other members of the committee include Sha­hida Akhtar Ali, Muhammad Abu Bakr, Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Syed Hussain Tariq, Naz Baloch, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Wajiha Qamar and Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla. The committee will conduct a ‘comprehensive investigation’ and submit a report to the National Assembly secretariat. The commit­tee can also ask any investigative agency for assis­tance in its inquiry.

The formation of the special committee comes after an audio recording surfaced, purportedly of former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son, discuss­ing the distribution of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) election tickets for money surfaced on social media. It may be noted here the lower house of parliament the other day had passed a motion de­manding the formation of a special parliamenta­ry committee to investigate the alleged audio leak.

The motion was moved by Shahida Akhtar Ali, who demanded the formation of a special commit­tee to conduct a forensic analysis of the audio and interview the persons speaking in it. The motion further stated that an investigating agency should also conduct an investigation of the audio.