MUET to start accepting online admission forms from May 5  

HYDERABAD - The portal of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro will start receiving forms for admission in all disciplines of Mehran University and SZAB Campus Khairpur Mirs from May 5, 2023. The Director Admissions Mehran University informed here on Wednesday that with opening of portal, the interested candidates can submit admission forms at official website of the university. The process of phase wise pre-entry tests of the candidates will be conducted from third week of June 2023, he said and added that the interested candidates can contact with the directorate of admissions for further information and guidance.