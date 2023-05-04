Murad Saeed’s arrest warrant issued

Judicial magistrate Malakand on Thursday issued a bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former federal minister Murad Saeed.

The case against Murad Saeed was registered at Levies police station Durgai on April 28.

The judicial magistrate civil 2 released a bailable arrest warrant for Saeed under section 204.

Earlier on Wednesday, Murad Saeed approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) to provide details of the cases registered against him, avoid arrest and obtain security.

Saeed submitted the application in the LHC and pleaded that an order should be given to provide the details of the cases registered against him.

In his petition, he also requested to form a team including federal and provincial governments, as well as the Director-General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Saeed stated that the Federal and provincial governments are continuously filing cases against PTI leaders just for the sake of political enmity.