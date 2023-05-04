Thursday, May 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Murad Saeed’s arrest warrant issued

Murad Saeed’s arrest warrant issued
Web Desk
1:15 PM | May 04, 2023
National

Judicial magistrate Malakand on Thursday issued a bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former federal minister Murad Saeed.

The case against Murad Saeed was registered at Levies police station Durgai on April 28.

The judicial magistrate civil 2 released a bailable arrest warrant for Saeed under section 204.

Earlier on Wednesday, Murad Saeed approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) to provide details of the cases registered against him, avoid arrest and obtain security.

Saeed submitted the application in the LHC and pleaded that an order should be given to provide the details of the cases registered against him.

In his petition, he also requested to form a team including federal and provincial governments, as well as the Director-General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Saeed stated that the Federal and provincial governments are continuously filing cases against PTI leaders just for the sake of political enmity.

Chaudhry Shujaat to remain PML-Q president: ECP

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1683179387.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023