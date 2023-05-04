Nawaz questions 'authenticity' of SC bench hearing elections case

Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Mian Nawaz Sharif said that he believed in the verdict issued by a seven member SC bench rather than that of a five member bench.

Addressing the journalists in London, the former prime minister said that Nawaz Sharif's departure from Hassan Nawaz's office was the latest news today.

Journalists asked Nawaz Sharif that the Supreme Court fixed another hearing tomorrow for the election case. Mr Sharif questioned which bench of the court? "We believe in a bench of four and three, we do not believe in a bench of three and two" he clarified.

Speaking further, Nawaz Sharif said that he would meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today. Responding to journalists he said those who made fun of others' illnesses were sitting in wheelchairs today.