Need for people’s courts  

Why don’t our respected judges flatly refuse to take up cases of political nature and direct the politicians to decide political disputes themselves? Why don’t our respected judges focus on the backlog of 52,796 cases pending before the SC? Perhaps taking political cases brings unimagined limelight and media glare that normal cases of public interest don’t accrue.

What about Article 25-A of the constitution, which guarantees free education to every child of 5 to 16 years of age, but the SC has never stayed firm to ensure the education of more than 22 million out-of-school children in Pakistan.

The Constitution guarantees life and liberty, but thousands of less fortunate people fall victim to crime, die from preventable ailments, or commit suicide due to extreme poverty unleashed by the system.

The constitution also ensures the production of arrested persons before a magistrate, but the police keep helpless souls behind bars for days and weeks without registering any cases. Why don’t our esteemed judges show strict resolve to prevent millions of violations of the constitution on a daily basis, as they do for holding elections or spending hours on cases of political nature? Because the millions of constitutional violations are committed by powerful people against the powerless, therefore, my lords don’t care.

In the past, different courts like anti-terrorism courts, bank courts, military courts, etc., have been formed. Now there is a desperate need to form people’s courts to protect the rights of have-nots. Because the present judicial system is largely geared towards protecting the constitutional rights of the highly privileged and has no time to look into matters related to the wretched of the earth, except by giving passing references.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.