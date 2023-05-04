Nepra likely to allow KE to charge addl Rs3.70 per unit in May bills

Islamabad-The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has hinted allowing K-Electric (KE) to charge an additional Rs3.70 per unit in their May bills, on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA), owing to 177 percent high generation cost of the company’s own power plants in comparison with the electricity purchased from the national grid.

In a public hearing conducted by NEPRA on the KE’s petition for tariff hike on account of monthly FCA, the regulator was informed that the average generation cost of KE’s power plants was Rs26.44 per unit which was 177 percent higher than Rs9.54 per unit cost of the electricity purchased by the company from the national grid. The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H Farooqui in chair, while it was attended by all four members. In its petition, K-Electric had sought a hike of Rs4.49 per unit in electricity price on account of fuel charges adjustment for the month of March 2023; however, after making several adjustments, the regulator calculated that the hike will be Rs3.70 per unit.

The price hike will burden Karachiites by Rs5.471 billion in their May bills. In his comments during the hearing, chairman NEPRA said that in the initial years of the privatization, KE’s performance was magnificent; however, the momentum has been stalled during the last five to seven years. He further said that KE is saying that its sustainability is at stake, but I must say that the sustainability of the consumers of Karachi is in danger.

Farooqi said that for the last many years, KE is not implementing the NEPRA decision regarding the payment of Rs6 billion to Karachi consumers on account of claw-back mechanism and instead had stayed the decision through court. Chairman NEPRA asked the KE’s official to sit with the regulator to seek out of the court settlement of the issue.

Member NEPRA from Balochistan, Mathar Niaz Rana said that the efficiency of KE is alarming. K-Electric official informed the hearing that the hike in KE tariff is primarily due to an increase in fuel prices of RLNG and CPPA-G. The price of power purchased from CPPA-G in March 2023 has increased by 41 percent as compared with December 2022. Similarly, price of purchase for RLNG from SSGC increased by 14 percent from December 2022, while RLNG purchased from PLL increased by 20 percent in the same period. Furnace oil prices in March 2023 decreased by 10 percent from December 2022. It was further informed that the cost of generation through LNG was from Rs30.10 to Rs44.41/unit, RFO was from Rs33.14/unit to Rs33.67/unit, gas from Rs8.72/unit to Rs12.25 per unit. According to KE petition, Rs4.49 per unit hike was claimed on the basis of variation in cost of fuel which was Rs3.236 per unit, cost of fuel of power purchases was Rs1.063 per unit, EMO and other adjustment Re0.191 per unit.

While making the calculation, the NEPRA has made three adjustments. The regulator has deducted Rs0.4333/unit on account of adjustment by tariff-difference due to costs, Rs0.0010/unit on account of underutilisation of efficient sources and Rs0.3550/unit on account of previous adjustments. The KE has requested previous adjustment of EMO Rs525 million, which was denied by the regulator. The NEPRA has reserved the judgment and will announce it later after further scrutiny of the data.