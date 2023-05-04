Nine dead in Belgrade elementary school shooting

BELGRADE - Eight students and a security guard were killed during a school shooting in the Serbian capital Belgrade on Wednesday, the in­terior ministry said, as police arrested a teenage student sus­pected of carrying out the at­tack. The incident rocked the Balkan nation, where there has not been a school shooting of this magnitude in decades. The shooting occurred at 8:40 am (0640 GMT) at an elementary school in Belgrade’s downtown Vracar district. Police moved quickly to seal off the neigh­bourhood as parents rushed to the scene, where students were visibly distraught as they wait­ed outside the school. “Eight children and a security guard were killed, while six children and one schoolteacher were wounded,” the interior minis­try said. “All police forces are still on the ground and are in­tensively working to shed light on all the facts and circum­stances that led to this tragedy.” Milan Nedeljkovic, president of the Vracar district, said the school’s security guard proba­bly prevented more deaths by putting himself in front of the shooter. The guard “wanted to prevent the tragedy and he was the first victim”, Nedeljkovic told reporters live on television outside the school. “Probably the tragedy would be even big­ger if the man did not stand in front of the boy who was shoot­ing,” he added.