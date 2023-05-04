OBITUARY OF A BRILLIANT PATRIOT

On the morning of 10th April, 2023 our nation lost its most senior Ir­rigation Engineer, just 15 days short of his 97th birthday.

Mahmud-Ul-Hasan Siddiqi obtained his B.Sc. Civil Engineering Degree in 1946 with distinction from Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh. He retired as a Chief Engineer, Pun­jab Irrigation & Power Department. Upto May 1991 he had been in­volved in planning and design of irrigation works on barrages, headworks, SCARP tubewells and small dams. He distinguished himself in all aspects of irrigation, water man­agement tasks of equi­table supplies in canal systems. He also taught civil engineering sub­jects at the School of Engineering, Rasul.

His understanding of the Irrigation System was so deep that as a Su­perintendent Engineer he was responsible for Planning , Design , Execu­tion , Operation & Main­tenance of two major Canal Systems irrigating over 21 million acres. He also mastered the conjunctive use of Canal water & Tubewell waters on two major Canal Sys­tems of Upper & Lower Jhelum Canals. As Chief Engineer Irrigation, Sar­godha (in 1978) Planned, Executed the Operation & Maintenance of three major Canal Systems, irrigating about 40 mil­lion acres together with a vast network of Surface, Seepage – cum – storm water drains involving 2100 SCARP Tubewells & 13 Small Dams. Sid­diqi Sahib had developed into a colossus of water management. He was included since 25 years as a representative of the Government of Punjab in the inter provincial meetings regarding dis­tribution of Indus Basin River Waters. He was nominated as a mem­ber in the Punjab Team which finalized Water Apportionment Accord of 1991. He had acquired vast experience as a tech­nical advisor to Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters for meetings & tours of inspection in In­dia & Pakistan on behalf of the permanent In­dus Commission. It was therefore, not a surprise that he was part of high­ly intricate legal-cum­technical discussions that led to the Water Apportionment Accord between the provinces duly approved by the Federal government.

He was officially re­tired in early 1991 . However the Punjab Government recognized his unique skills & self­less attitude. He was therefore, made a Con­sultant to the Punjab Irrigation Department in dealing with imple­mentation of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, matters connected with Water Apportionment Accord of 1991 and irri­gation problems of Pun­jab. He was attending office regularly till the last day. On 10th April, 2023 he had scheduled an official meeting at his office in the Punjab Irrigation & Power De­partment. He passed away as a result of a cardiac event while still in his house. The chap­ter of the senior most and oldest employee of the Punjab Government came to a close 15 days before his 97th birthday (Inna Lillahe Wa Inna Elaihe Rajeun).

This memoir is pre­sented to the citizens of Pakistan so that his remarkable services be understood and re­membered. The Water Resource Development Council (WRDC) a hum­ble NGO had consulted him during last two de­cades especially before visiting India in 2010 and again in 2014 as a part of the Pakistan delegation sent to the Closed Door Conference on Kashmir Waters (New Delhi July 2010) and to Pak-India Wa­ter Dialogue (Banglore Feb 2014). We pray for his family, his son Dr Arif Siddiqui, his many students, colleagues, admirers to have the strength to bear the great loss of this de­voted and selfless son of the soil. WRDC has unofficially learnt that this great man was paid around Rs 50,000 per month as a consultant. However he was denied even this meager allow­ance in the last seven odd months of his work. In recognition of his meritorious services to Pakistan, he was award­ed Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2003 by the President of Pakistan, The IEP National Excellence Award in 2012. He was also awarded the title of Mohafiz-e-Aab in 2016.

ENGR SULEMAN NAJIB KHAN

— Engr Suleman Najib Khan is the convenor of Water Resource Development Council (WRDC).