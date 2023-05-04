OBITUARY OF A BRILLIANT PATRIOT

On the morning of 10th April, 2023 our nation lost its most senior Irrigation Engineer, just 15 days short of his 97th birthday.
Mahmud-Ul-Hasan Siddiqi obtained his B.Sc. Civil Engineering Degree in 1946 with distinction from Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh. He retired as a Chief Engineer, Punjab Irrigation & Power Department. Upto May 1991 he had been involved in planning and design of irrigation works on barrages, headworks, SCARP tubewells and small dams. He distinguished himself in all aspects of irrigation, water management tasks of equitable supplies in canal systems. He also taught civil engineering subjects at the School of Engineering, Rasul.
His understanding of the Irrigation System was so deep that as a Superintendent Engineer he was responsible for Planning , Design , Execution , Operation & Maintenance of two major Canal Systems irrigating over 21 million acres. He also mastered the conjunctive use of Canal water & Tubewell waters on two major Canal Systems of Upper & Lower Jhelum Canals. As Chief Engineer Irrigation, Sargodha (in 1978) Planned, Executed the Operation & Maintenance of three major Canal Systems, irrigating about 40 million acres together with a vast network of Surface, Seepage – cum – storm water drains involving 2100 SCARP Tubewells & 13 Small Dams. Siddiqi Sahib had developed into a colossus of water management. He was included since 25 years as a representative of the Government of Punjab in the inter provincial meetings regarding distribution of Indus Basin River Waters. He was nominated as a member in the Punjab Team which finalized Water Apportionment Accord of 1991. He had acquired vast experience as a technical advisor to Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters for meetings & tours of inspection in India & Pakistan on behalf of the permanent Indus Commission. It was therefore, not a surprise that he was part of highly intricate legal-cumtechnical discussions that led to the Water Apportionment Accord between the provinces duly approved by the Federal government.
He was officially retired in early 1991 . However the Punjab Government recognized his unique skills & selfless attitude. He was therefore, made a Consultant to the Punjab Irrigation Department in dealing with implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, matters connected with Water Apportionment Accord of 1991 and irrigation problems of Punjab. He was attending office regularly till the last day. On 10th April, 2023 he had scheduled an official meeting at his office in the Punjab Irrigation & Power Department. He passed away as a result of a cardiac event while still in his house. The chapter of the senior most and oldest employee of the Punjab Government came to a close 15 days before his 97th birthday (Inna Lillahe Wa Inna Elaihe Rajeun).
This memoir is presented to the citizens of Pakistan so that his remarkable services be understood and remembered. The Water Resource Development Council (WRDC) a humble NGO had consulted him during last two decades especially before visiting India in 2010 and again in 2014 as a part of the Pakistan delegation sent to the Closed Door Conference on Kashmir Waters (New Delhi July 2010) and to Pak-India Water Dialogue (Banglore Feb 2014). We pray for his family, his son Dr Arif Siddiqui, his many students, colleagues, admirers to have the strength to bear the great loss of this devoted and selfless son of the soil. WRDC has unofficially learnt that this great man was paid around Rs 50,000 per month as a consultant. However he was denied even this meager allowance in the last seven odd months of his work. In recognition of his meritorious services to Pakistan, he was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2003 by the President of Pakistan, The IEP National Excellence Award in 2012. He was also awarded the title of Mohafiz-e-Aab in 2016.
ENGR SULEMAN NAJIB KHAN
— Engr Suleman Najib Khan is the convenor of Water Resource Development Council (WRDC).