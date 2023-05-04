Thursday, May 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Over 239.8m people enumerated till May 3: PBS

APP
May 04, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar     -    The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Wednesday said that during the ongoing 7th population and household census, 239,782,259 people had been enumerated nationwide as of May 03.

According to official data, the process of enumeration would continue till May 15 and all the relevant officials have been directed to complete their tasks within the stipulated time.

It said that out of 156 districts, 100 percent of work had been completed in 122 districts while 90 percent of work had been completed in the remaining districts, adding that work would continue in big cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi till May 15.

PBS said that based on the enumerated population till the end of April the annual population growth rate between 2017 and 2023 was 1.92 percent and was expected to rise slightly with the remaining uncounted population being added to the total.

Uzbek envoy calls on Amir Muqam

It said that the overall growth rate was down from 2.38 percent annually between the 1998 and 2017 censuses.

The bureau said that as per the directives of the Prime Minister, complaint centres had been set up at the tehsil level and people could approach these centres in case of any complaint, adding that PBS could also directly be contacted on the toll-free number 0800-57574.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1683081182.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023