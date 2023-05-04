Pakistan reports 20 coronavirus cases, one death in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported one death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,580,801. The nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 30,658 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 20 people were tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan conducted 3,187 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 20 people tested positive for the disease. The Covid positivity ratio was recorded at 0.63 per cent.