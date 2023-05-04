Pakistan win ODI series against New Zealand after 12 years

KARACHI - Imam-ul-Haq's brilliance with the bat and controlled bowling from the frontline seamers helped Pakistan taking unassailable lead as they beat New Zealand by 26 runs in a third ODI here at the National Bank Stadi­um on Wednesday.

Pakistan beat the Kiwis in One-Day International series after 12 years as they last time overcame the Black Caps in 2011 with 3-2 series victory. Chasing the target of 288 runs, New Zealand’s Tom Blundell (65) and Will Young (33) provided 83-run opening stand before the latter was run out.

Daryl Mitchell (21), who smashed tons in first two matches, could not make big score as he was dis­missed by Muhammad Wasim Jnr at a total of 113. Blundell was playing well and hit seven fours for his 78-ball 65 before being run out at 128. When 40-run stand between Tom Latham and Mark Chapman (13) looked threatening for the hosts, the latter was clean bowled by Na­seem Shah.

Henry Nichols’ stay at the wicket did not last for long as he was caught by Abdullah Shafique at deep square leg off Salman Ali Agha. At 196, Cap­tain Tom Latham also perished as he was dismissed by Muham­mad Wasim Jnr. Debutant Cole McConchie made the things in­teresting with some late blows but he lost Adam Milne (3) and Henry Shipley (7), Ish Sodhi (1) and Matt Henry (1) from the other end.

Cole McConchie remained unbeaten for 64 off 45 as he smashed two biggies and six fours. Naseem Shah, Muham­mad Wasim Jnr and Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled brilliantly for Pakistan and picked up two wickets each for 42, 50 and 53 runs respectively.

Earlier after being asked to bat first, Pakistan posted 287 for 6, with Imam-ul-Haq miss­ing out a well-deserved centu­ry as he topped the score with 90 off 107 balls. Captain Babar Azam smashed another fif­ty, his third of the series in as many matches. In-form Fakhar Zaman (19) got out early, leav­ing the hosts 37-1 in the ninth over. He was caught behind off Matt Henry.

Then Imam-ul-Haq was joined by Babar Azam and the duo add­ed 108 runs for the second wick­et. Babar (54) hit three fours and a six before being chopped on off Matt Henry at a total of 145. Abdullah Shafique’s woes in whiteball cricket continued as he was perished after making just 19 off 23 deliveries, leaving Pakistan 182-3 in the 35th over.

Soon after Imam-ul-Haq also lost his wicket as he was bowled by Adam Milne at a total of 192. The opening batsman smashed seven fours and a maximum for his 107-ball 90.