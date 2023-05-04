Thursday, May 04, 2023
Participation in SCO moot in India shows Pakistan’s seriousness: FM

Web Desk
1:02 PM | May 04, 2023
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said his participation along with a Pakistani delegation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)’s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) moot in Goa, India showed how Pakistan gave importance to the Organization.

“My participation gives a clear message that how Pakistan shows importance to the SCO and how seriously it takes its membership,” the foreign minister said in a video message before his departure to attend the SCO’s CFM meeting in Goa.

He said he looked forward to engaging the countries which were part of this organization.

He said his decision to attend this meeting illustrated Pakistan’s strong commitment to the charter of SCO. “During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look forward to constructive discussions with my counterparts from friendly countries”, the foreign minister said in a tweet.

Later Bilawal Bhutto Zardari departed from Karachi to attend the SCO CFM moot in Goa, India.

Chaudhry Shujaat to remain PML-Q president: ECP

The foreign minister is attending the SCO’s CFM meeting at the invitation of the current Chair of SCO CFM, Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs of India.

