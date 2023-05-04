“It is better to open and see than to wait and see.”

–Sidney Cuthbert Wallace

The practice of surgery did not begin until the late 1800s and even then, the rate of infection was high and the outcomes were generally poor. Early techniques were considered to be rather barbaric, since they were still in the early stages of development. It was particularly excruciating for the patient since anesthesia was not invented until the late 1800s. Back in 6500 BCE, skulls found in France showed the first traces of a rudimentary procedure called trepanation which involved drilling a hole into the skull. By 1550 BCE, ancient Egyptian medical treaties were created which included information on how to surgically treat crocodile bites and burns. 600 BCE saw the rise of Sushruta, considered to be the funding father of surgery. In 950, Abulcasis, an Arab physician, rose to fame for being one of the most learned surgeons there was.