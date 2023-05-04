Thursday, May 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PHC adjourns KP election hearing till May 10

PHC adjourns KP election hearing till May 10
Web Desk
1:18 PM | May 04, 2023
National

A division bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking the date for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections until May 10.

The high court hearing a petition filed by the KP Assembly speaker Mushtaq Ghani seeking date for the provincial legislature’s election.

Earlier, Tariq Afridi Advocate, who has been nominated by Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali as his lawyer, sought adjournment of the hearing due to the election campaign for High Court Bar Association’s polls.

Tariq Afridi contesting for the presidential office in the bar election. He pleaded for fixing the date of hearing after May 11.

“The election of the provincial assembly is an important issue,” petitioner’s counsel Gohar Khan said. ” Constitutional period of 90 days has been passed, still the election date has not been fixed,” he said.

“The provincial government has submitted its reply in the court,” Advocate General Amir Javed said. “The election commission’s reply has been prepared and will be filed in the court,” ECP lawyer said.

Chaudhry Shujaat to remain PML-Q president: ECP

Barrister Gohar Khan pleaded to the court to fix the hearing tomorrow. “Tariq Afridi has been a candidate in the Bar’s election, the case will now be heard nex week,” Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim said.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case till May 10.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1683179387.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023