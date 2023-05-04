PIA reduces fare of Islamabad-Beijing flights

To further facilitate passengers travelling between Pakistan and China, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reduced fare for Islamabad-Beijing flights with immediate effect.

The national flag carrier has announced around 30 percent reduction in the fare for Islamabad-Beijing route which will greatly facilitate the passengers who plan to travel to China for study, business, work or to meet their families, official sources told media on Thursday.

PIA is currently operating a weekly passenger flight on Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad on Sunday.

Ali Imran, a Pakistani scholar said that the new reduced fare would greatly facilitate both Pakistani and Chinese travelers.

Pakistan and China are celebrating this year as “The Year of Tourism” to promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges.