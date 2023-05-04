PM reaches UK to join King Charles-III coronation ceremony

LAHORE - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif Wednesday left for the United King­dom to represent Pa­kistan at the corona­tion ceremony of King Charles-III.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said the UK-Pa­kistan relations are rooted in shared history and multifaceted bonds that have grown stron­ger over the decades. He said the British monarch and the royal family have been great friends of Pakistan.

The prime minister will also use the op­portunity to attend the Commonwealth leaders’ summit as well as engage with other world leaders bi­laterally. Also, Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif Wednes­day stressed for practical steps to ensure full benefits of the bumper wheat crop to the farmers. He expressed these views while talking to Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi who called on him. During the meeting, the Punjab care­taker CM briefed the PM about the procurement of wheat production in the province. Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the bumper wheat crop production in the province. Overall law and order sit­uation in Punjab and other matters of mutual interest also came under discussion during the meeting.