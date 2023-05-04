Thursday, May 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM reaches UK to join King Charles-III coronation ceremony

PM reaches UK to join King Charles-III coronation ceremony
Our Staff Reporter
May 04, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif Wednesday left for the United King­dom to represent Pa­kistan at the corona­tion ceremony of King Charles-III.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said the UK-Pa­kistan relations are rooted in shared history and multifaceted bonds that have grown stron­ger over the decades. He said the British monarch and the royal family have been great friends of Pakistan.

The prime minister will also use the op­portunity to attend the Commonwealth leaders’ summit as well as engage with other world leaders bi­laterally. Also, Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif Wednes­day stressed for practical steps to ensure full benefits of the bumper wheat crop to the farmers. He expressed these views while talking to Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi who called on him. During the meeting, the Punjab care­taker CM briefed the PM about the procurement of wheat production in the province. Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the bumper wheat crop production in the province. Overall law and order sit­uation in Punjab and other matters of mutual interest also came under discussion during the meeting.

Uzbek envoy calls on Amir Muqam

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1683081182.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023