PM Shehbaz in London to attend King Charles III's coronation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reached London to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and a meeting of the heads of states of Commonwealth nations.

He was received by a representative of the British foreign ministry and Pakistan’s High Commissioner in London Moazzam Ahmad Khan.

King Charles III will be hosting the meeting of the heads of states. Bilateral meetings of the prime ministers of Commonwealth nations on the sidelines are also expected.

Meanwhile, the PM will also call on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif who has been staying in the UK for the last couple of years on "medical grounds".

Sources in the Prime Minister's House said PM Shehbaz would discuss the economic and political situation of the country besides party's matters with his brother. They said the premier would apprise Nawaz Sharif of the ongoing talks with the PTI and future plans.

King Charles will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in a pompous, self-styled, and the only of its kind ceremony on May 6 after he became monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms (Commonwealth states) on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September.

The ceremony will be attended by 2200 guests including other foreign royals, officials and heads of states, with U.S. first lady Jill Biden representing the United States and China's Vice President Han Zheng expected to attend on behalf of Beijing.