Thursday, May 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police swoop on ‘Ndrangheta mafia across Europe

Agencies
May 04, 2023
International

ROME-Police across Europe launched a vast, coordinated operation against Italy’s notorious ‘Ndrangheta mafia on Wednesday, arresting more than 130 people and seizing millions of euros in dozens of searches. “It is likely the biggest operation ever carried out in Europe against the Calabrese mafia,” said a spokesman for Belgium’s federal prosecutors’ office, Eric van Duyse, which initiated the operation. European policing agency Europol said 132 alleged members of the ‘Ndrangheta had been taken into custody during an “action day” involving 10 countries -- eight in Europe plus Brazil and Panama. They are accused of crimes including mafia association, drug trafficking, arms trafficking, money laundering and tax fraud, following a probe that has uncovered the global reach of the wealthy organised crime group. The ‘Ndrangheta is Italy’s most powerful and wealthy mafia, controlling the bulk of cocaine flowing into Europe and operating in more than 40 countries across the world.

Need for people’s courts  

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1683081182.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023