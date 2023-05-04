Police swoop on ‘Ndrangheta mafia across Europe

ROME-Police across Europe launched a vast, coordinated operation against Italy’s notorious ‘Ndrangheta mafia on Wednesday, arresting more than 130 people and seizing millions of euros in dozens of searches. “It is likely the biggest operation ever carried out in Europe against the Calabrese mafia,” said a spokesman for Belgium’s federal prosecutors’ office, Eric van Duyse, which initiated the operation. European policing agency Europol said 132 alleged members of the ‘Ndrangheta had been taken into custody during an “action day” involving 10 countries -- eight in Europe plus Brazil and Panama. They are accused of crimes including mafia association, drug trafficking, arms trafficking, money laundering and tax fraud, following a probe that has uncovered the global reach of the wealthy organised crime group. The ‘Ndrangheta is Italy’s most powerful and wealthy mafia, controlling the bulk of cocaine flowing into Europe and operating in more than 40 countries across the world.