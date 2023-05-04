PPP optimistic about govt-Opposition talks on elections

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party is opti­mistic about a deal between the government and the opposition over the general elections.

PPP sources told The Nation that the “agreement“ between the political parties over holding the elections across the country simultaneously indicated better sense will prevail and the final outcome will be positive.

“The PPP leadership is opti­mistic. We expect an agreement where all parties will be satis­fied,” said a close aide of the PPP leadership. He said holding elec­tions for the national and provin­cial assemblies simultaneously was in the interest of all the par­ties and will ensure no one gets undue advantage. Another PPP leader said the government was showing flexibility to resolve the political and constitutional crisis. Yesterday, the PTI moved the Su­preme Court of Pakistan (SC) to hold elections in Punjab on May 14 while submitting a report on the negotiations held between the PTI and the government on elections. Both sides, earlier, agreed to hold elections on one day without reaching a consen­sus on a date. The miscellaneous plea, filed by PTI’s negotiating team comprising PTI vice chair­man Shah Mehmood Qureshi, PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry and Senator Ali Zafar stated that it was necessary to hold elections in Punjab on May 14 in line with the SC’s orders to prevent dissidence from the constitution. The plea stated that the PTI and the government held negotiations on April 27, 28, and May 2 that resulted in a consen­sus on three points. “Three points include that both sides agree that political parties hold the key to political deadlocks, that there will be no effect on SC’s order of April 4 until an agreement is forged and implemented, and that nego­tiations will not be used as a de­laying tactic,” the plea added. The Election Commission has also filed a review petition against the SC’s order of holding snap elec­tions in Punjab, saying setting the date for the election was not the mandate of superior courts un­der the constitution. Meanwhile, the Awami National Party hosted an All Parties Conference (APC) “to ensure the supremacy of par­liament.” The APC issued a joint declaration, mentioning that the political, judicial, and economic crises had created uncertainty in the country. Giving its stand regarding the elections, the APC was of the view that the elections should be held simultaneously and all parties should play their part through negotiations to fix the date of the elections.