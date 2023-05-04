Thursday, May 04, 2023
PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur walks free

Web Desk
7:09 PM | May 04, 2023
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur was on Thursday released from Sukkur’s central jail.

Mr Gandapur walked free after an Additional Sessions judge had extended his protective bail plea. Mr Gandapur left for Punjab after release from the jail.

He was welcomed at the Sukkur toll plaza by PTI leaders including Rajesh Kumar, Deedar Jatoi, Abdul Aziz Abro, Haleem Adil Sheikh, and others.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court in Sargodha cleared Mr Gandapur of terrorism charges, removing sections of terror law in a case registered against him. Moreover, a sessions court in Bhakkar had also granted him bail in the checkpost attack case against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

