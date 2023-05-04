Thursday, May 04, 2023
Rain-wind/thunderstorm expected in most parts of country
10:20 AM | May 04, 2023
Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in western and southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:  

Islamabad nineteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-one, Karachi twenty-six, Peshawar twenty-two, Quetta sixteen, Gilgit ten, Murree eight and Muzafarabad sixteen degree centigrade. 

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather  and chances of rain with wind thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Shopian and Baramula while partly cloudy weather and chances of rain with wind thunderstorm in  Pulwama, Anantnag, Leh and Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:           

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian eleven degree centigrade, Jammu nineteen, Leh zero, Pulwama and Baramula ten   degree centigrade.

