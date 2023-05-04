Reconciliation policy doesn’t allow democracy to flourish: Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD - Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday noted that the policy of reconciliation has not allowed democracy to flourish in the country rather it has weakened the political system. “We have constantly been following the path of reconciliation and com­promises. We have been doing that because it was the need of the hour at that time. Politicians will have to reach the conclu­sion whether this approach has strengthened democracy or au­tocracy,” he said while addressing the All Parties Conference. He said that since coming into power last year, the PDM government had not been able to control inflation and provide relief to the common man as it inherited the worst eco­nomic crisis. “Pakistan’s budget is at the mercy of the IMF and will continue to remain,” he said and added that the PDM government came into power when the coun­try was in crisis. However, it had taken steps to improve the situ­ation and that should be appre­ciated. Had the PTI government not been ousted from power, the country would have become bankrupt, he remarked.