Record High Inflation

This FY has been incredibly tough for Pakistanis, with skyrocketing commodity prices, political instability, and a delay in the IMF agreement. April has seen a surge in inflation levels to a record figure of 36.4 percent from last year and it seems that the situation is deteriorating every month. It is fair to say that the government seems to have little control over the situation but action is needed, especially as rising food inflation is an important aspect that needs immediate attention.

Post-flood yield is not enough to meet domestic requirements—this fact is alarming and salient. Food insecurity must be a policy priority now and if this is not curbed at the right time, we might snowball into a bigger crisis than we can manage. An increasingly food-insecure nation requires resources, time, and attention. We do not have enough of these to work with if the situation gets out of hand, and it will become even more impossible to deal with on our own.

Price increases for commodities such as food and alcoholic beverages, and transpot have increased significantly from a year earlier. Internal costs are also rising because of the import ban and staple items must be stabilised for an effect on the overall situation. The slower growth reflects damages and disruptions caused by catastrophic floods, a tight monetary stance, high inflation, and a less conducive global environment. Recovery was always expected to be gradual, but the disruption of agricultural production has been the worst. Additional part of the issue is that this high inflation level disproportionately impacts the poor.

Right now, priority must be given to the rising food insecurity. Emphasis on this is extended after realising that food insecurity has been a fear for some time now, especially in rural Pakistan. Many are already struggling to keep up with rising prices as imports are being held at the ports, impacting everything from food to pharmaceutical products. While this cannot be corrected without the IMF tranche, perhaps prioritising and addressing the shortage will be a good place to start from.