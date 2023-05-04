Russia accuses Ukraine of trying to assassinate Putin

MOSCOW - Russia has accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate President Vladimir Putin by using drones to target his residence in the Kremlin in central Moscow. The presidential office said defences downed two drones over­night. Mr Putin’s spokesman said the Russian leader had not been in the complex at the time. Unverified footage on social media appeared to show an object flying over the Krem­lin before a small explosion.

Ukraine said it had nothing to do with the alleged drone strike.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s spokesman said Ukraine was focus­ing on liberating its own territory af­ter Russia invaded last year.

Another official told the BBC the reported incident indicated Russia could be “preparing a large-scale terrorist provocation” in Ukraine.

The two countries frequently trade accusations and denials since the full-scale Russian invasion in Febru­ary 2022.

Russia said the two drones tar­geting the Kremlin, a large govern­ment complex in central Moscow were disabled using electronic ra­dar assets. One video on social me­dia showed smoke rising over the fortified complex, and in another a small explosion was visible above the Kremlin Senate building, while two men appeared to clamber up the dome. In a statement, the Rus­sian presidency said: “Last night, the Kyiv regime attempted to carry out a strike on the Kremlin residence of the President of the Russian Federa­tion with unmanned aerial vehicles.”

It said it regarded this “as a planned terrorist act and an assas­sination attempt on the president”, and Russia “reserves the right to take retaliatory measures wherever and whenever is deemed necessary”.

Mr Putin has very high person­al protection and the BBC’s Russia Editor Steve Rosenberg says it is as­tonishing to think that drones could have got anywhere near the Krem­lin. The Russian leader was unhurt and his schedule would continue as normal, his office said. He was work­ing in Novo Ogaryovo outside Mos­cow on Wednesday.

Fragments of the drones had fallen on the Kremlin site but no-one had been hurt and there was no damage to buildings, the presidency said.

It also noted the incident had come shortly before Russia’s 9 May Victo­ry Day parade, which foreign digni­taries were expected to attend.