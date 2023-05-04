Save education  

In the wake of the devastating countrywide floods, public education faces an existential threat in several places. In Sindh alone, initial assessments indicate that almost 16,000 out of a total of 36,646 functional public schools have been badly damaged, either directly by the floodwater or by those who took shelter in them. School infrastructure was already in tatters, and the floods have made it worse.

In any given month, student absenteeism remains high — between 40pc and 60pc according to some estimates. Dropout rates at the primary level — are massive. Reportedly, almost 50pc of children walk out of school before reaching Class 5, and the transition from primary to secondary school remains stubbornly low. Of course, it is no secret that the quality of education continues to be of serious concern, with periodic surveys and assessments highlighting low scores in the language (English, Urdu, and Sindhi) mathematics, and general science tests. While the percentage share of education in the provincial outlay increased from 13.4pc in 2011 to 18.5pc in 2017, the overall impact on the school environment has been negligible.

ARBAB ZAABIR,

Karachi.