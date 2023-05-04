Senate panel for probe into notices to businessmen, politicians under Anti-Money Laundering Act

ISLAMAABD-Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to investigate the matter of notices which were being issued to businessmen and politicians under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The committee, which met under the chair of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, has discussed the matter of notices which were being issued to businessmen and politicians under the Anti-Money Laundering Act. Officials informed that the special court has quashed the cases and orders of the court will be shared with the committee in the next meeting. However, the members suggested that an action should be taken against officers in cases which were initiated on malafide intention. The committee has also taken up the issue of maltreatment of Customs officials towards Pashtoon businessmen. Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, mover of matter, stated that several raids have been made against the Pashtoon businessmen who were running their businesses in Sindh. He further added that there must be a clear distinction between legal and illegal goods because the goods cleared by Chaman, Quetta and Taftan authorities are specially targeted.

Chairman FBR stated that raids were not conducted on the basis of ethnicity; however, it was primarily a part of a government anti-smuggling drive. Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar pointed out the oil smuggling in Balochistan and said that revealed that 25-30 million litres of oil is being smuggled into Pakistan every day. Senator Saleem Mandviwalla directed the chairman FBR to look into the matter. However, Senator Farooq Hamid Naek questioned how smuggled items have managed to reach local markets and why the action has been taken against local businessmen instead of smugglers who are primarily responsible for damaging the economy and financial system of the country.

Asim Ahmad, Chairman FBR, apprised the committee that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted the committee to curb the menace of smuggling and consequently the committee has incorporated sugar, wheat and urea in essential items list in order to control their smuggling. The chairman committee directed the FBR to hold meetings with local businessmen so that their issues could be resolved. Moreover, the committee was briefed on the issue of excluding private secretaries from executive allowance which is currently being given to officers from BS-17 to BS-22. State Minister for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha assured the committee that the ministry is deliberating on the matter and adequate relief will be provided to every employee.

In addition, the committee deliberated on the issue of incorrect appeal by PIC related to Pakistani pensioners living abroad. Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that a letter has been written to fifteen Pak Missions Abroad to provide the details of pensioners; however, nine missions have provided the requisite information and remaining didn’t submit yet. Senator Saleem Mandviwalla directed the officials to provide details of all pensioners living abroad in the next meeting. The meeting was attended by Senator Farooq Hamid Naek, Senator Saadia Abbasi, Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, State Minister for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad and other senior officers of attached departments were also in attendance.