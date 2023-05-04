Thursday, May 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Shehbaz Sharif meets investors during London visit

Shehbaz Sharif meets investors during London visit
Web Desk
5:55 PM | May 04, 2023
National

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in London for a packed schedule of engagements, including meetings with investors from various countries and attendance at the Commonwealth meeting.

Sources have revealed that Shehbaz Sharif met with officials from various departments at his residence in London.

In addition to attending the Commonwealth meeting on Friday, the prime minister will also join King Charles for a dinner on Friday evening.

On Saturday, Shehbaz Sharif will be among the heads of state attending the coronation of King Charles at Westminster Abbey. Last night, Shehbaz Sharif met with his brother, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

This trip is seen as an important opportunity for the Pakistani prime minister to strengthen ties with the UK and other countries, as well as to showcase Pakistan's potential as an investment destination.

With his packed schedule of engagements, it is clear that Shehbaz Sharif is determined to make the most of his time in London. 

Fawad claims terrorism increased since PTI govt removed

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1683179387.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023