Shehbaz Sharif meets investors during London visit

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in London for a packed schedule of engagements, including meetings with investors from various countries and attendance at the Commonwealth meeting.

Sources have revealed that Shehbaz Sharif met with officials from various departments at his residence in London.

In addition to attending the Commonwealth meeting on Friday, the prime minister will also join King Charles for a dinner on Friday evening.

On Saturday, Shehbaz Sharif will be among the heads of state attending the coronation of King Charles at Westminster Abbey. Last night, Shehbaz Sharif met with his brother, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

This trip is seen as an important opportunity for the Pakistani prime minister to strengthen ties with the UK and other countries, as well as to showcase Pakistan's potential as an investment destination.

With his packed schedule of engagements, it is clear that Shehbaz Sharif is determined to make the most of his time in London.