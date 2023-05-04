Thursday, May 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Silkbank attracts merger interest from UBL

Silkbank attracts merger interest from UBL
PR
May 04, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Silkbank Limited, a key player in Pakistan’s consumer banking market has attracted merger interest from UBL, one of the leading financial institutions in the country. This potential merger signifies the importance of Silkbank’s strong business portfolio and impressive growth prospects. Silkbank has consistently demonstrated a robust performance in recent years in the consumer banking category with one of the top performing businesses of the industry. Silkbank’s branch banking network is also strategically located across 29 major cities. The bank has also been developing its digital infrastructure and capabilities enabling it to offer innovative and convenient digital solutions to its customers. The bank is known for its personalised and responsive service to its customers that fosters long-term relationships. Silkbank has also recently formed a REIT with M/s Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Company on Bank owned real estate which is expected to generate substantial profits in the coming years. The potential merger with UBL will provide a boost to the combined entity to further expand the operations into flagship Retail and Consumer portfolios and will help accelerate the growth.

Need for people’s courts  

Tags:

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1683081182.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023