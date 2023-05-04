Sindh govt announces 2000 jobs in police department

The Sindh government has announced 2000 new openings in the police department across the province.

According to details, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has okayed the appointment of 2000 Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Investigation in police department.

In this regard, the Sindh Home Department has also written a letter to Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon regarding the recruitment of new 2,000 new police personnel.

Around 50 per cent of ASI Investigations posts would be filled through Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) while the remaining vacancies will be filled by promoting officers in the department.

These positions are open to both male and female candidates and are available in different districts of Sindh.