Sindh Govt decides for strict actions against drug dealers

Sindh government has decided to take strict action against drug dealers and a task force will be constituted to control the menace of drugs in educational institutions.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Sindh Assembly Standing Committee on Interior in Karachi.

A plan of action to curb drug use in educational institutions was also discussed and it was decided that police would work with parents and private school association management to control this menace.

The Standing Committee on Home Department proposed to recruit women in various departments of the police.