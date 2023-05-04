Six soldiers martyred in gun battle with terrorists in North Waziristan

Six soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred while gallantly fighting terrorists during an intense exchange of fire in Dirduni area of North Waziristan district, military’s media wing said on Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said security forces effectively engaged the terrorists' location and killed three terrorists while injuring two others.

The martyred soldiers are Havaldar Saleem Khan, Naek Javed lqbal, Sepoy Nazir Khan, Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, Sepoy Syed Rajab Hussain and Sepoy Bismillah Jan.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorist, the ISPR said, adding: “Security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve”.