Friday, May 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Skyrocketing inflation forces FBR officers to register protest

Skyrocketing inflation forces FBR officers to register protest
Web Desk
11:47 PM | May 04, 2023
Business

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is facing a setback as its officers are said to have excused themselves from work on the important occasion of budget presentation for the next financial year 2023-24.

The officers of FBR headquarters and subsidiary organisations may request to go on leave till June 30 due to inflation. 

According to sources, the FBR has been inundated with requests from officers of its headquarters and field formations to improve their financial condition, citing skyrocketing inflation.

This is not the first time that Inland Revenue Service officers have made such requests. In fact, LTO Lahore has been receiving numerous requests from officers for the past few months. Despite being informed of the difficulties faced by their seniors, no action has been taken by the authorities.

The possible absence of FBR officers during the crucial budgeting process could have serious implications for the country's economy. The FBR is responsible for collecting taxes and revenue for the government.

Saving bees and promoting raw honey has been a driving passion of Haroon Rasheed, Chris Rasheeed

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1683179387.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023