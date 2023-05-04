Skyrocketing inflation forces FBR officers to register protest

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is facing a setback as its officers are said to have excused themselves from work on the important occasion of budget presentation for the next financial year 2023-24.

The officers of FBR headquarters and subsidiary organisations may request to go on leave till June 30 due to inflation.

According to sources, the FBR has been inundated with requests from officers of its headquarters and field formations to improve their financial condition, citing skyrocketing inflation.

This is not the first time that Inland Revenue Service officers have made such requests. In fact, LTO Lahore has been receiving numerous requests from officers for the past few months. Despite being informed of the difficulties faced by their seniors, no action has been taken by the authorities.

The possible absence of FBR officers during the crucial budgeting process could have serious implications for the country's economy. The FBR is responsible for collecting taxes and revenue for the government.