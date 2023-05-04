Speakers for re-centring press freedom, diverse media

ISLAMABAD-During a seminar held on Wednesday to mark the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day, speakers urged for a re-centring of press freedom, as well as the need for independent, pluralistic, and diverse media, as they are necessary for the enjoyment of all other human rights.

The event was organized by UNESCO, Pakistan, and the speakers noted that the world has seen significant advancements in press freedom over the past three decades, such as the rise of independent media and digital technologies allowing for the free flow of information online. Despite these advancements, media freedom, the safety of journalists, and freedom of expression remain under constant threat. This has led to polarized political and societal discourse, erosion of trust, states of emergency and internet shutdowns, crackdowns on critical voices and independent media, and news desertification due to the collapse of traditional media business models. Additionally, hate speech and online harms that disregard international standards pose new threats to freedom of expression and the fundamental role of human rights.

Events are being organized globally to highlight the link between press freedom, freedom of expression, and other human rights. Pakistan faces serious challenges in terms of press freedom, safety of journalists, privacy, and limited access to information. There has also been a substantial rise in disinformation, misinformation, coordinated campaigns and instances of hate speech on digital platforms.

The speakers stressed the need to devise a roadmap to address these challenges, ranging from journalists’ safety to self-censorship, to the intensification of abusive and hateful content online. Credible information will be the key to addressing instances of disinformation and hate speech during upcoming elections to decrease political polarization in the country. The seminar highlighted research carried out by the UNESCO Islamabad office based on the Media Development Indicators and Media Viability Indicators Assessment Tool.

The research categories included various elements such as regulatory framework, plurality and diversity of media, media as a platform for democratic discourse, professional capacity building, infrastructural capacity, and media viability. Based on the research, draft recommendations were formulated exploring ways to increase advocacy with government and public bodies, promote alternative sources of revenue, and strengthen industry cohesion through collaborative efforts to improve financial sustainability.