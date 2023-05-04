Specialised squads formed to combat street crime in Peshawar

Peshawar - In the provincial capital, divisional- level special teams have been established to strengthen law and order and to chase gangs involved in street crimes, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

Talking to journalists, SSP Operations Haroon Rasheed said that special teams have been established in each of Peshawar’s six divisions and an aggressive strategy has been implemented against street criminals in the provincial capital.

He maintained that the teams had located the problem spots, where patrols would be strengthened and the surroundings would be watched.

Haroon Rasheed said that during the past several months, police had broken up over 50 gangs and detained over 660 of their members who have been involved in various types of street crimes. The SSP Operations went on to say that a record of every offender who had been freed from custody had been compiled, and their actions were being watched since they were frequently engaged in events.

Some observers believe that street crime increased for a number of reasons, including the extraordinary inflation, unemployment, and rise in ice addiction. In many instances, the criminal justice system’s shortcomings benefited the accused in various cases.

After recent police action, according to Haroon Rasheed, the situation has improved in the provincial capital. In order to safeguard the average person, he said, all police stations and personnel have been directed to go after the gangs in their respective localities.

Five officials transferred: Also, five police officers were posted and given new positions.

Farhan Khan was appointed as the new District Police Officer for Kohat, Shah Hassan as the DPO for Buner, Shah Jahan as the DPO for Upper Chitral, Abdul Hayee as the SP for Elite Force, and Gulshed Khan as the SP for Police Training School, Kohat, according to a notification from the office of the Inspector General of Police.