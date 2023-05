HYDERABAD - The police, while taking action against the drug dealers, arrested an accused and recovered over one kilogram hashish from his possession. The Hali Road police, on a tip-off, arrested suspect Attaullah Pathan from a factory near American quarters and recovered one kilogram and 50 grams of hashish from his possession, a police spokesman said. The police have registered a case under Narcotics Act against the accused and started investigation.