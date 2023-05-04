Thursday, May 04, 2023
Talal on warpath against Imran

Web Desk
10:01 PM | May 04, 2023
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday, saying that Imran Khan had paralysed the justice system.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Chaudhry took a swipe at Mr Khan and said, "By disqualifying Nawaz Sharif, a special environment has been created for Imran Khan. Nawaz Sharif came from the people's vote. But Imran Khan came to power by installing the RTS system based on Saqib Nisar's decisions".

Talking about the Toshakhana reference, Mr Chaudhry said, "Eight months have been passed since the Toshakhana case. But Imran Khan has not been indicted."

"The case of contempt of court against Imran Khan is still pending in the Supreme Court," lamented Mr Chaudhry.

Mr Chaudhry continued to bash Mr Khan, saying, "There should be no double standards in the justice system. Imran Khan is in a rush for elections to avoid being indicted in the Toshakhana case."

"We too have decided to stand up for our rights, and parliament has woken up," maintained Mr Chaudhry. 

