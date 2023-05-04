Tennis champions honored

LAHORE-Team Zohaib Afzal Malik (ZAM) recently organized an event to honor the current, upcoming, and former tennis champions here at McDonald’s Gulberg.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Pakistan’s ITF Seniors gold medalist, former Davis Cupper, and renowned coach Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz). Additionally, Aqeel Khan, Pakistan’s longest-serving No. 1 tennis player, was honored with the Best Tennis Player of the Country award.

Former Pakistan No. 2 and Davis Cupper Shahzad Khan, former junior champion Ahmed Babar, tennis great and coach Muhammad Khalid, and one of the best physical fitness trainers, Arshad Javed, were also recognized for their contributions to the sport.

Team ZAM also presented awards to rising tennis stars who have brought international recognition to Pakistan. Zohaib Afzal Malik (SA Group), a student of LGS Phase V, won a gold medal and three silver medals for Pakistan during a successful tour of Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Zohaib’s mentor, coach, and mother, Maliha Aamir, played a crucial role in his success.

Another rising star, Amir Muhammad Khan Mazari (Aitchison), who has held aloft the Pakistani flag in Malaysia and Tajikistan with his remarkable tennis skills, was also honored at the event. Amir is a brilliant student of renowned tennis coach Rashid Malik and is making waves at the international level.

Both these youngsters, including some others, have bright future ahead in professional tennis, if they continue to work harder with passion and dedication, get due financial support from government, Pakistan Tennis Federation and corporate sector and participate in maximum ATF and ITF Junior events.

Mr. Aamir Malik, along with Team ZAM, played a key role in making the event a huge success. He not only honored the tennis champions but also urged them to continue serving the country in a befitting manner and win more international laurels for Pakistan. The event was a great initiative to acknowledge the achievements of Pakistan’s tennis champions and encourage the upcoming talent to continue working hard towards achieving their goals in the sport.